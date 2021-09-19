Join the park staff at the New Echota historic site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway, to celebrate Your State Parks Day.
The annual event gives volunteers a chance to participate in a park cleanup project on the site's trails in around historic buildings from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Admission for volunteers is free, and after the cleanup participants are welcomed to join park staff for a guided tour at 1 p.m.
Scouts and other groups are asked to call the park office to reserve a project at 706-624-1321.
New Echota was the Cherokee National Capital from 1825-1838, and is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The park has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at a state park near you, call 706-624-1321, or visit gastateparks.org.