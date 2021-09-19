Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.