Winter in Ukraine far from over: Georgians can help

Ukrainians near Mykolaiv who received blankets and stoves, along with Snickers bars and encouragement from Northwest Georgia resident Ken Ward recently.

 Contributed

As February sets in, I can see Northwest Georgians getting set to welcome spring. In other parts of the world, though, hard winter still has quite a way to go.

One of those places is Ukraine where snow blankets the ground in many places and fighting continues, leaving infrastructure severely weakened or nonexistent. Civilians are struggling just to stay warm in homes and shelters. It’s a situation many of us can’t imagine, but it’s also one I think many North Georgians want to help with. They might just not be sure where to begin.

