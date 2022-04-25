The Tom B. David Airport is set to host a jam-packed day for car buffs and plane lovers alike.
The airport will be hosting its annual Wings & Wheels Day Fly-In and Car Show on Saturday, May 7. Doors open at 8 a.m., but Airport Manager Dwight Albritton says the good stuff will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“All types of aircraft will be flying in,” he said.
There will be aircraft flybys, short take off and landing (STOL) demonstrations, static displays, and adult flight rides available on WWII warbird planes for an additional fee courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia.
Additionally, there will be a car show sponsored by Shaun Evans of North Georgia Stangs, and numerous food vendors including Mexican food courtesy of Taqueria Rodriguez, barbeque, deep fried fair food, and ice cream and slushies.
“It’s just a fun day to come out,” said Albritton.
This is the sixth time that the airport has hosted this event, which previously took place every year.
“We’re glad to do it again because we had to take a two year break due to COVID,” Albritton said.
The fly-in and car show is sponsored by Mohawk Industries along with other area businesses. Albritton appreciates the support they’ve seen this year.
“We’re really thankful, and want to thank the people of Calhoun and Gordon County for coming out,” said Albritton. “We also want to thank our local businesses who sponsor us.”
There is no required entry fee, however donations are requested - $5 per adult and $1 per child, with a maximum of $10 from each vehicle. For more information, contact Tom B. David Airport at 706-602-8000.