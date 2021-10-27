The 9th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show is set for Oct. 30 and 31 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.
A C-130 H3 Hercules from the Dobbins Air Reserve Base's 94th Airlift Wing, Peachtree City's Full Throttle Formation Team and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team will present pre-show aerial demonstrations at 10 a.m.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m. each day. Flying demonstrations will start immediately afterward.
Military demonstrations include the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, the U.S. Airforce's ACC A-10 Thunderbolt ll Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team.
World class civilian performers include Michael Goulian, Mike Wiskus, Greg Koontz, Scott Farnsworth, "Jive" Kerby and his T-28 Mad Dog, Scott Yoak and his P-51 Mustang, and the Jet Car.
This year, the show will utilize a hybrid format offering drive-in with tailgate style viewing in addition to hill-top patio club seating. Those with general airfield parking tickets will get a 10x20 foot spot for their vehicle with an adjacent 10x20 spot from which to enjoy the air show in a tailgate fashion with family and friends.
Premium tickets cover the cost of admission for the carload. The maximum number of people per carload is based on the number of manufacturer-installed seatbelts available. The hill-top patio ticket option includes a table, chairs, and umbrella for parties of six.
There are also Hilltop Patio Club tickets available for a full-rehearsal of the show on Oct. 29 from 12:30-5:00 for $199.
Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances. General airfield parking in zones A-D is $150 per carload. Zone E tickets are $99 per carload. Saturday and Sunday Hilltop Patio Club tickets are already sold out.
For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the website at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.