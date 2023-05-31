Wings & Wheels draws crowds to airport

It’s that time of year again: Tom B. David Airport will host their 2023 Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show on Saturday, June 3.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., car and plane enthusiasts can stop by the airport, 1957 Highway 41 South, to get up close and personal with plenty of different types of aircraft and vehicles.

