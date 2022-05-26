Anyone who's visited the Harris Arts Center recently may have seen the newest addition to their sculpture garden - an old farm bell atop a tree trunk made of metal.
Installed on March 28, the bell just got a reception in its honor on Wednesday, May 25.
While the sculpture itself may be simple, those who attended the reception got to hear the story behind its arrival to the HAC, and about the two men that inspired each half of the sculpture.
The Bell
Leonard Williams was born in 1902 in what is now Catoosa County. According to his daughter, Retha, he was a hard worker his whole life, working sunrise to sunset at most jobs - including working on WPA projects and operating a steam shovel.
After the Tennessee Valley Authority was founded as part of the New Deal, Leonard picked up valuable skills working to bring electricity to rural communities throughout the South.
"Leonard saw the future marching right through his home county," said Retha, "with opportunity for a hard worker like himself."
Once those skills were under his belt and he and his wife had son Boland, he found his way to Gordon County. Leonard was instrumental in helping to electrify Calhoun and Gordon County, repairing lines and transformers throughout the area as well.
Retha recounted him as a resourceful man who knew how to fix and repurpose items - leading him to stockpile plenty of old junk, including an innocuous farm bell originally crafted in 1921 at the Ross Meehan Foundry in Chattanooga. Later, when Leonard acquired a large plot of land and continued his resourcefulness through farming, the bell was utilized until it finally cracked.
The bell survived as a light fixture after that. The land went to Boland after his father's death.
The Tree
"Boland is an apple that did not fall far from the family tree," said Retha.
The tree itself represents Boland Williams, Leonard's first child and Retha's older brother.
Throughout his youth, he was an adventurous spirit who wanted others to join in on adventure and fun, going so far as to turn part of his property into a recreational area that has served not only four generations of family but also community organizations and individuals planning events.
Boland sat by his sister's side as she recounted the memory of their father, laughing and smiling at the good memories she brought up. Retha described her brother as a "strong presence" and a "welcoming shelter", and said that the tree represented him perfectly.
The Sculpture
It was 2020 and Retha Williams was in lock-down.
Everyone spent that period differently: Retha spent plenty of her isolation time looking at art. There was one artist's work that stuck out in particular, an iron gate he had crafted. Retha urgently had to have some of Mark Baker's work.
His preference to work with metal suited her just fine; the Williams family has a history of metalwork and blacksmithing. Retha ended up with three of his pieces in her own personal garden, all of which she spends time with frequently.
Finally, she commissioned the Bell Tree.
The bell was smuggled off of Boland's farm, Leonard's old land, by his daughter, so skillfully that Boland never knew - not until Retha surprised him with the Bell Tree sculpture on their property. It was there for a while, but has now finally made its way to the Harris Arts Center, where the newest generation of the Williams family can see it every time they drive by.
It's an unsuspecting sculpture, just an old bell atop a metal tree trunk, but to the Williams family, it's so much more.
"Art is a visual shorthand for something big," Retha said.
Anyone interested in seeing the Bell Tree can visit the Joanne Owens Sculpture Garden at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.