William Lee Golden and the Goldens performing at the GEM Theatre

William Lee Golden and the Goldens will play at the GEM on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

 Contributed

William Lee Golden has been playing music since he was a kid, picking up instruments and vocal talent from his sister, mother, and grandfather.

Those early steps into music have spiraled, and now he’s one of the most well-known musicians of all time, sporting numerous Grammy nominations and wins with the Oak Ridge Boys, and plenty of accolades in his own right.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In