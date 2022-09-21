William Lee Golden has been playing music since he was a kid, picking up instruments and vocal talent from his sister, mother, and grandfather.
Those early steps into music have spiraled, and now he’s one of the most well-known musicians of all time, sporting numerous Grammy nominations and wins with the Oak Ridge Boys, and plenty of accolades in his own right.
Next week, Golden will grace Calhoun with his iconic baritone.
From under a tree outside his home in Sumner County, Tennessee, as he waited for his sons to show up for practice, Golden talked a lot about family. His current group, William Lee Golden and the Goldens, is comprised of a bunch of some of the best talent in Nashville — including some of his family.
During the early days of the pandemic, with lockdowns forcing everyone apart, Golden gathered his family together.
“It gave us a chance to come back together,” Golden said.
Rather than get bogged down with bad news, they played music: old songs which had shaped each of them throughout the years.
“We wound up recording what we were doing,” said Golden.
Thirty-four songs came out of that venture: gospel and old country from his childhood, and other music that had touched his kids and his grandkids. One grandson’s choice? “Elvira” by the Oak Ridge Boys.
“These songs were essential to inspiring us in some form through our musical journey,” he said.
Golden has been a busy man throughout the pandemic: he recorded three CDs with the Goldens, a project with the Oak Ridge Boys, and an autobiography. Going forward, he also says he has 144 dates booked with the Oak Ridge Boys, including Christmas at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
“Christmas has always been a big part for us,” said Golden.
According to Golden, Christmas used to be difficult — he would go on tour just before Thanksgiving, and wouldn’t get back home until just before Christmas, not leaving much time for family. Now that he’s doing Christmas shows at Opryland, it’s a different story.
Still, it’s a lot to ask of a person, and Golden is not far out from his 84th birthday. He’s working hard on his music, and just as hard on keeping himself healthy.
“It can be physically demanding at times,” he said.
Golden pointed to exercise and healthy eating as two key components to doing what he does, and doing it well. Keeping healthy, to him, is key to keeping himself, his mood, and his voice exactly where he wants them.
“We demand of ourselves a certain amount of quality within our own selves,” he said.
All in all, Golden is excited to be making music, and making it with his family. He’s missed out on a lot of time, spending a self-professed 150 to 200 days a year out of the house, and he’s glad to get together with them now, doing what they all love.
“I still get just as excited about music today as I did when I was a kid,” Golden said. “Music is exciting, and it’s uplifting, and it does that for me every day. I forget how old I am sometimes!”
The Goldens will play at the GEM Theatre, 114 N Wall St., on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.