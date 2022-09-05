Starting Thursday evening, the upcoming weekend is packed with events all around Gordon County.
Calhoun High School’s annual Homecoming Parade will take place Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., through downtown. A weather makeup date for the parade is set for Friday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m.
Also on Thursday, Sept. 8, The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host the Rome Shakespeare Festival for (title of show), a one-act musical, with shows also on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. Each show is set for 7:30 p.m., with a final show Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit harrisartscenter.eventbrite.com.
The Northwest Georgia Fair kicks off this weekend, running Friday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Northwest Georgia Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, just off Highway 53.
This year's fair includes nightly concerts, livestock shows, pageants, school band performances, and a petting zoo. Gates open nightly at 5 p.m. Admission for unlimited carnival ride tickets is $25. Visit nwgafair.com online for more information. Opening night will provide free admission from 5 to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will hold a Classic Car and Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit craneeater.com online or call 678-848-0735.
Also Saturday, Sept. 10 is the annual Northwest Georgia Fair Parade, which is set for 11 a.m., through downtown Calhoun. This year's parade will feature high school bands, floats, dancers and all the fun of the fair. The parade will also honor local public safety agencies, military and veterans with a large contingency of fire, EMS, law enforcement and military participation. All local veterans are invited downtown to enjoy the parade and even participate if they choose, according to organizers.
Sunday night, Sept. 11, at the fair will feature a community wide 9/11 remembrance and spiritual service at 6 p.m. Admission for anyone attending the 9/11 service is free before 6 p.m.
For other events going on around Gordon County, check the Wednesday and Saturday print editions of the Calhoun Times for our Community Calendar, which is also available online under the Gordon Life tab.