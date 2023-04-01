Weekend events at the GEM Theatre

Television and film star Henry Cho will be taking the stage at the GEM on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. and less than 50 tickets remain. Henry is known for his many appearances on late night talk shows, as well as hosting NBC’s Friday Night Videos and co-creating, producing, and writing “The Henry Cho Show.”
In addition to his numerous television and film credits, which include “McHale’s Navy” and “Say It Isn’t So,” Henry can be heard daily on Sirius XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora. He is also a regular performer at The Grand Ole Opry. His clean, versatile comedy appeals to a wide range of audiences allowing him to headline Vegas and tour with Michael W. Smith.
Currently, his one-hour Comedy Central special “What’s That Clickin’ Noise” is airing on Netflix. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.
The 1961 classic “King of Kings” will be playing at the GEM Theatre on Palm Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Filmed on over 400 different sets, the epic feature depicts the story of Jesus Christ from His birth in Bethlehem to His crucifixion and resurrection.
The movie is free to the public and sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Calhoun. Concessions will be available for purchase and donations are welcomed; no tickets needed.
The historic GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. in downtown Calhoun. Come see why the GEM is the jewel of Northwest Georgia with its 1920s exterior and modern amenities. A complete list of upcoming concerts and free movies available online: https://calhoungemtheatre.org/.