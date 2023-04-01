Weekend events at the GEM Theatre

There’s always something new at the GEM Theatre.

Television and film star Henry Cho will be taking the stage at the GEM on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. and less than 50 tickets remain. Henry is known for his many appearances on late night talk shows, as well as hosting NBC’s Friday Night Videos and co-creating, producing, and writing “The Henry Cho Show.”

