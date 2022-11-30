As the calendar turns to the month of December at the end of this week, local Christmas-themed events will be in full swing.
Starting Friday (Dec. 2), at 7:30 p.m., the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Celtic Angels in concert.
Saturday (Dec. 3) will be packed full of holiday happenings, starting at Henderson Farms, 591 N. Henderson Bend Road, with its 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include visits with Santa, a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses, crafts, music, and local vendors. Entry is $25 per vehicle and Christmas trees will be available for sale.
America's Home Showplace, 309 Belwood Road, is hosting a Toys For Tots toy drive event Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring an unwrapped gift to get a free holiday photo and be entered for a $200 gift card.
Also Saturday, with free shows at 1 and 7 p.m., the GEM Theatre will show National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, while later that afternoon across the street Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host a Cake Decorating for Beginners class at 3 p.m. Cost is $75 per person or $70 for HAC members. Supplies are included.
Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., Samantha Lusk and Associates, 208 N. River St., will host their 4th annual Let’s Keep Gordon Warm coat, glove, sock and blanket drive. Activities include visits with Santa, hot cocoa, letters to Santa, and more.
Wrapping up Saturday’s events, the City of Fairmount will host its annual Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. downtown, followed by Santa at the Square with hot cocoa from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
On Sunday (Dec. 4), Harris Arts Center and Community Band will present a “Sounds of Christmas” concert at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on Oothcalooga Street. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Also Sunday Belwood Nursery, 1400 Highway 41 South, will host photos with Santa Claus from 2 to 4 p.m. No appointment necessary, bring your own camera.
The City of Adairsville will host its free Christmas on the Square downtown Monday (Dec. 5) from 4 to 8 p.m., with the parade at 5:30 p.m., including pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, s’mores and more.
On Tuesday (Dec. 6) United Way of Gordon County will host its annual Claus for a Cause from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. This annual event including free professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, desserts and hot drinks, craft stations, story time, games, and much more. Visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/christmas for more information.
Finally, an early reminder that the Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., through downtown. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in Candyland.” For more information, call 706-625-3200.
