Fairmount kicks off Christmas with tree lighting

Tate Park square in Fairmount was alive with Christmas cheer during the 2021 downtown tree lighting.

 File, Blake Silvers

As the calendar turns to the month of December at the end of this week, local Christmas-themed events will be in full swing.

Starting Friday (Dec. 2), at 7:30 p.m., the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Celtic Angels in concert.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In