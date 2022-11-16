Calhoun and Gordon County will be alive with holiday cheer throughout the weekend with a host of Christmas-themed events planned.

Beginning Saturday morning (Nov. 19), Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its Mistletoe market Arts and Crafts Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and later that afternoon, the Town of Resaca will host milk and cookies with Santa and friends, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Resaca Recreation Center, 330 Walker St. Local vendors will also be on hand.

