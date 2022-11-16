Calhoun and Gordon County will be alive with holiday cheer throughout the weekend with a host of Christmas-themed events planned.
Beginning Saturday morning (Nov. 19), Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its Mistletoe market Arts and Crafts Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and later that afternoon, the Town of Resaca will host milk and cookies with Santa and friends, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Resaca Recreation Center, 330 Walker St. Local vendors will also be on hand.
Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20), the Calhoun Recreation Department will host a Santa’s Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. at the green space across from City Hall downtown on South Wall Street. There will be crafts, games and snacks for ages four to 10. The cost is $4 per child.
Also Sunday afternoon, the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host a free showing of The Polar Express at 2 p.m. For more information about this and other free showings, visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
While downtown Sunday, residents can check out local shops in and around the downtown Calhoun area as part of this year’s Christmas Open House throughout town between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. See Wednesday’s Section-C special print insert for more details about this year’s open house event.
Capping off the evening of events Sunday will be the downtown annual Calhoun Christmas tree lighting. Due to courthouse construction, this year’s event will take place in front of City Hall, 226 S. Wall St., beginning at 6:30 p.m., and will include visits and photos with Santa at 8:30 p.m.
For the tree lighting event, Hicks Street — between Wall and Piedmont streets — will be closed between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday to accommodate the expected crowd.
Finally, on Monday afternoon (Nov. 21), the GEM Theatre, will host a free showing of Christmas in Connecticut at 1 p.m.