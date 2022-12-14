We may not be alone: Bigfoot sightings abound across Northwest Georgia

The exterior of Expedition Bigfoot, a museum and research center near Blue Ridge, owned by local Bigfoot expert David Bakara.

 Elizabeth Crumbly

Editor's Note

This story is part one of two, with the second part set to appear in the Saturday (Dec. 17) Calhoun Times.

Asking someone if they believe in Bigfoot is akin to inquiring about their political preferences or their bank account balance: it’s a subject to be broached with extreme tact — if it’s broached at all.

If you meet a believer, you’ll know by the level stare and the hesitant answers. Those who think there’s something humanoid living in the woods surrounding North Georgia’s towns and cities learn to measure their audience before holding forth. So, when I saw that a Bigfoot-centric Facebook post had drawn a mile-long stack of comments from my neighbors late last year, I knew I’d found the rare space where people felt they could open up. There had been a sighting very near my home, which is not far from John’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

