Volunteers help make Arbor Day tree event a success

Another local Arbor Day is in the books, and a host of volunteers helped make the annual tree seedling giveaway a success.
"Arbor Day 2023 was our best yet, with over 75 volunteers, 432 visitors on Saturday, and over 4,500 trees distributed for planting," Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful's Judy Peterson said.
Volunteers included members of Calhoun Woman’s Club, Gordon County 4-H students, GCHS agriculture class -- along with Joshua Bolyston, Josh Long’s Georgia-Cumberland Academy students, Marcus Pal's Interact Club students, Donny Robertson's Interact Club kids, and Angie Gravitt’s Rota Kids.
"I am so impressed with our keepers for their willingness to give up their Friday -- and for some Saturday as well -- to help make this possible," Peterson said. "It was the best blend of students and adults working together to get the job done in record time. Our beloved Ed Weldon would be proud of our collaborative efforts."
Peterson said through the effort of the army of volunteers, the preparation time Friday and Saturday's distribution went smoothly and quickly.
"Friday’s preparation time was cut in half, due to the many hands available, and on Saturday we were completely finished with all trees distributed by 11 a.m.," Peterson said.
"Thank you all for your amazing efforts and your kindness in teaching our kids the value of stewardship."
Charlie Long was on hand again this year to discuss the American chestnut tree, giving away 14 trees, as well as Seth Hawkings from Georgia Forestry and Soil and Water District Representative Jordan Fuquea.
