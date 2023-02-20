Volunteers help make Arbor Day tree event a success

Another local Arbor Day is in the books, and a host of volunteers helped make the annual tree seedling giveaway a success.

"Arbor Day 2023 was our best yet, with over 75 volunteers, 432 visitors on Saturday, and over 4,500 trees distributed for planting," Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful's Judy Peterson said.

