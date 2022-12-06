Voluntary Action Center has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.
Voluntary Action Center will use the gift to continue its Community Kitchen’s free daily hot meals offered Monday through Friday. Also, the Voluntary Action Center’s Food Pantry assists families and individuals of Gordon County with groceries.
“The partnership and grant from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation have helped make the community kitchen and food pantry successful. It’s because of caring businesses like Food Lion that makes feeding others possible,” said Reba Moss, Assistant Director for the Voluntary Action Center.
For the last 50 years, the Voluntary Action Center has provided much-needed emergency services to individuals in Gordon County. They currently operate a Community Kitchen, Food Pantry, Emergency Financial Assistance Programs, Case Management, Laundry/Shower facilities, and Annual Senior and Children Christmas Programs. Since 2009, they have been able to provide over 95,896 bags of grocery bags through its food pantry and over 213,711 hot meals through our Community Kitchen.
With this generous donation, we will be able to continue this mission. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint.
Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.