Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb

Voluntary Action Center has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

Voluntary Action Center will use the gift to continue its Community Kitchen’s free daily hot meals offered Monday through Friday. Also, the Voluntary Action Center’s Food Pantry assists families and individuals of Gordon County with groceries.

