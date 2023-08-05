Voluntary Action Center VAC thrift store FILE STOCK

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb, File

For those who like to help others, there are plenty of opportunities at the Voluntary Action Center.

The VAC is asking for several food items this month to help support their community kitchen. For August, the items they are requesting are macaroni and cheese, brown sugar, and peanut butter.

