This December, the library is sure to keep visitors merry with its long list of activities.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 706-624-1456 for any questions, or visit ngrl.org.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
English Conversation Practice will happen every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those eighteen and over are invited to attend for some practice with the English language.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Teen Programs
Anime Club will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Spend time watching anime and hanging out with other anime lovers.
The Library’s monthly NERF lock-in will take place Friday, Dec. 3. From 6 to 8 p.m., kids can have fun with their own NERF guns or choose from the library’s limited arsenal. A signed waiver is required.
It’s your turn to roll! Grab some dice and join Steven and Lauren Bennett for a game of Dungeons and Dragons Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Adult Programs
Adult chair yoga will be held Monday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Judy Peterson, this gentle and effective kind of yoga offers all the benefits of normal yoga — with the added comfort of a chair.
Knit and crochet club will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. The social yarn club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack. This month’s theme? Jingle Bells! Happy holidays!
Join the library and make a selection of seasonal crafts Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Preregistration is required; walk-ins are not accepted. Call 706-624-1456 to register.
Create a masterpiece with step-by-step instruction led by artist Cristie Whittier Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Preregistration is required; walk-ins are not accepted. Call 706-624-1456 to register.
Family Programs
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. Get some puppy love and read to an adorable dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too. All models and abilities welcome.
Closings
The library will close early, at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8 for Calhoun’s Christmas Parade. It will also close for Christmas starting Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Finally, the library will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 and will not reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 for the New Year holiday.