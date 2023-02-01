This February, find all sorts of free, useful, and fun activities at the local library.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 706-624-1456 for any questions, or visit ngrl.org.
Weekly Events
On Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., those needing help with their taxes can visit the library for AARP tax prep. Those interested must make an appointment.
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
On Thursdays, parents with kids ages two and under can participate in baby lapsit and sign from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Also on Thursdays, those interested can take part in tai chi from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library.
On Fridays, veterans will have a chance to sit down and drink some coffee starting at 10:30 a.m. This weekly meeting is for those 18 and up.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Kids kindergarten through second grade can get creative and paint with Whitney from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Kids from third to fifth grade will get their chance to paint with Whitney from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
STEAM storytime will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. This activity is meant for those birth to fifth grade.
Teen Programs
Anime Club will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Spend time watching anime and hanging out with other anime lovers.
The Library’s monthly NERF lock-in will take place Saturday, Feb. 4. From 2 to 4 p.m., kids can have fun with their own NERF guns or choose from the library’s limited arsenal. A signed waiver is required.
D&D fans — you just rolled a nat 20! Grab some dice and join Steven and Lauren Bennett for a game of Dungeons and Dragons Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Looking to impress your sweetheart? Teens can learn to create their own Valentine’s fudge on Monday, Feb. 13 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Want to put a little kindness back in the world? Join the library for a kindness project Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.
Adult Programs
Come make new friends and play games like checkers and rummy at the library's Adult Games and Cards activity Wednesday, Feb. 1 and 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Knit and crochet club will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The social yarn club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Join the library for fun, social craft time with Marsha on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
Let your creative side out and join the library for diamond painting Friday, Feb 10 at 4:30 p.m. Preregistration is required; walk-ins are not accepted. Call 706-624-1456 to register. Open to those 15 and up.
Like to move and groove? Have some fun learning to line dance with Holly on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack. This month's theme is "(Don't) act your age" - try something written for a younger audience or reread a favorite from your youth!
Family Programs
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. Get some puppy love and read to an adorable dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
Joanna Maddox will portray Harriet Tubman at the GEM Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m. This is aimed at those grades three through five.
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too. All models and abilities welcome.