Many faces are new, the schedule has been tweaked, and there's more to see, but the long-running Vann House Days living history program at the Vann House Historic Site.
The program at the Spring Place site, 82 Highway 225 North, continues Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Begun more than four decades ago to commemorate the purchase, restoration, and dedication of the incredible Cherokee home as a museum, the day allows visitors to learn what life was like back in the day when mixed-blood chiefs James and Joseph Vann were in residence in the only brick mansion in the Cherokee Nation.
The Vann House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is truly a one-of-a-kind structure. Built of locally made brick in 1804, it was occupied by the Vann Family for three decades before the Cherokees were forced west. Some, including the Vanns, were evicted by the Georgia Militia in the troubled times before the bulk of the Nation was forced west on the Trail of Tears.
The Vann House then had a succession of other owners, several of whom used the house as rental property, until the early 1950s. Many, many families occupied the house during those years -- some of whom just might be on hand during this years program.
In the early 1950s the last private owner, Dr. J.E. Bradford who lived next door, was persuaded by members of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society to sell the house and three acres of land. They raised the money, made the purchase, and then deeded the property to the State of Georgia who operates the now much larger site through the Department of Natural Resources today.
On a hot July day in 1958, thousands from all over the country -- Vanns, Cherokees, former residents, Moravians, descendants of slaves, historians, local citizens -- gathered to rededicate the Vann House for its new purpose --telling the story of those who came before. The Vann House Days program was initiated in 1978, on the twentieth anniversary of that ceremony, to continue "telling the story."
The program has been held almost every year since and there will likely be some people attending this years program who were also at the 1958 event and most Vann House Days since 1978. People care that much about this beloved old house that has more than once been named the most recognized landmark in northwest Georgia.
From the beginning Vann House Days has emphasized tours and interpretation of the past through living history demonstrations. Scheduled for this year are blacksmithing, black powder firing demonstrations, quilting, carding, spinning, weaving, butter churning, Indian finger weaving, doll making, drying fruits and vegetables, corn shelling and grinding, basket making, chair-caning, and gardening.
These tours and activities are done by an army of volunteers who are members of the Friends of the Vann House, an auxiliary of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society that was instrumental in the initial restoration of the house. Some of these volunteers have special ties to the house and have been helping "tell the story" for five, ten, twenty--even thirty or forty years at the Vann House.
All activities are included in admission which ranges between $5.50 and $6.50 plus tax to be paid at the door. Follow on Facebook @Friendsofthechiefvannhouse and instagram @vann_house_park. For more information call the site at 706-695-2598.