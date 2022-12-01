The Voluntary Action Center's Operation Happy Christmas found success this year thanks to donations and assistance from community members.
This year, the VAC successfully sponsored 562 children throughout Gordon County with their Christmas program, which provides toys and clothing to children to brighten up their holiday. The program also gives a grocery gift card to each family to help them with a Christmas meal.
Sponsors to the program assist by making monetary donations or sponsoring a family by purchasing a complete outfit and two or more non-clothing gift for each child sponsored. The VAC also partners with AdventHealth EMS for the program.
The VAC also extended their thanks to both Gordon County and Calhoun City Schools, which helped the organization through their Fired Up Food Drive. In that food drive, the VAC received 37,440 nonperishable items which will go to support their Food Pantry and Community Kitchen, which provides free meals to those in need throughout Gordon County.
Food Pantry hours have been extended to better serve the needs of the community. The VAC's Food Pantry will extend its hours starting January 2, 2023. It will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those days by appointment only.
First time visitors must bring a photo ID, 30 days' proof of income for all adults in the home, and proof of Gordon County residence such as a rent receipt, lease, or utility bill.
Those wanting to help support the VAC's mission can do so by shopping at its thrift store. This month, it's offering another tag sale to help shoppers find savings while supporting its charitable programs. The December Tag Sale offers shoppers 25% off green-tagged items, 50% if the tag is red, and 75% if the tag is blue. There will also be a 75% off sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Finally, the VAC will close for Christmas and New Year's, from Friday, Dec. 16 through Monday, Jan. 2.