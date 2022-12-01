Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb

The Voluntary Action Center's Operation Happy Christmas found success this year thanks to donations and assistance from community members.

This year, the VAC successfully sponsored 562 children throughout Gordon County with their Christmas program, which provides toys and clothing to children to brighten up their holiday. The program also gives a grocery gift card to each family to help them with a Christmas meal.

