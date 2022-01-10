VAC to remain closed through Saturday due to COVID From staff reports Jan 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall Street. Cat Webb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Voluntary Action Center, 343 S. Wall St., will be closed this week to adhere to CDC COVID exposure guidelines.The VAC closed beginning Monday, and will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 15. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 17 for normal business hours.In a post on social media, the organization said that unaffected staff will work from home on a limited basis and that they will work to return voicemails and emails throughout the week."We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," the VAC said in their post.For more information on the Voluntary Action Center, call 706-629-7283 or visit voluntaryactioncenter.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Calhoun man gets double life plus 841 years in abuse case GBI investigating Calhoun officer involved shooting Jury list for Monday, Jan. 10, 2021 Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Rome Road Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 8, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.