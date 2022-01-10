Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall Street.

 Cat Webb

The Voluntary Action Center, 343 S. Wall St., will be closed this week to adhere to CDC COVID exposure guidelines.

The VAC closed beginning Monday, and will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 15. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 17 for normal business hours.

In a post on social media, the organization said that unaffected staff will work from home on a limited basis and that they will work to return voicemails and emails throughout the week.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," the VAC said in their post.

For more information on the Voluntary Action Center, call 706-629-7283 or visit voluntaryactioncenter.org.

