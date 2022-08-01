Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall Street.

 Cat Webb

The Voluntary Action Center runs numerous programs to help support individuals in the community. There are many opportunities to help them continue that mission.

Right now, VAC is seeking help for their senior Christmas boxes. They would like to sponsor 100 seniors across the county, and need both donations of gift items and volunteers to deliver those boxes. For more information, call 706-629-7283 or reach out to reba.moss@voluntaryactioncenter.org.

