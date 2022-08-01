The Voluntary Action Center runs numerous programs to help support individuals in the community. There are many opportunities to help them continue that mission.
Right now, VAC is seeking help for their senior Christmas boxes. They would like to sponsor 100 seniors across the county, and need both donations of gift items and volunteers to deliver those boxes. For more information, call 706-629-7283 or reach out to reba.moss@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The Community Kitchen and Pantry also need donations this month. VAC is asking for canned pineapples, sweet potatoes, elbow macaroni, and rotini pasta. Any donations can be brought to the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, or to the front office after 2 p.m. These donations help give free hot lunches and dinners to those in need.
The food pantry is also seeing updated guidelines for seniors 62 years and older who may need its services. Those in that age bracket who make less than $1,133 per month may now visit the food pantry once every two weeks instead of once per month.
The thrift store, which helps fund VAC's numerous projects and its core mission, is holding another monthly tag sale. This month, orange tags are 25% off, purple tags are 50% off, and white tags are 75% off.
The VAC thrift store will also hold a larger sale on Friday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can get 75% off their entire purchase, on top of their already-low prices.
Finally, VAC is looking for professionals or educators to help contribute to its Christmas education series. Classes offered are free of charge and cover topics like budgeting, parenting, prevention, and more. Anyone interested in helping can reach out to reba.moss@voluntaryactioncenter.org.