There are always plenty of ways to help at the Voluntary Action Center.
Right now, the VAC is asking for help for its seniors' Spring Box. The VAC wants to sponsor 100 seniors across Gordon County. To do so, they are asking for volunteer drivers to help deliver boxes and donations to fill the boxes.
VAC is also requesting donations for its shower and laundry facilities. Right now, the VAC needs both men's and women's deodorant, bar soap, shower gel, toothbrushes, and toothpaste - all of which can be either full or travel-size. Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facilities are free and provided to those who are homeless or have a temporary loss of services.
The VAC Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., the Food Pantry is open by appointment only.
The Community Kitchen is currently asking for donations of canned beets and boxed cereal to help them continue to serve hot meals to those in need. Hot meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 4:45 to 6 p.m. for dinner. Lunch meals are dine-in, and dinner can be served dine-in or to go. There are no guidelines or criteria to qualify for a free meal.
The VAC will also be partnering with Truist to offer monthly financial education classes. Those are open to anyone, and take place on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. These classes are available in both English and Spanish.
Parents applying for the Christmas Assistance Program will need to attend at least one class between February and November to qualify for the program, and those who attend early will pre-qualify for assistance. There will only be 700 Christmas slots this year.
Finally, the VAC Thrift Store continues to offer great deals through February. Yellow tagged items are 25% off, orange tags are 50% off, and green tags are 75% off. On Friday, February 24, shop at the store between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to get 75% off.
For information on any of the VAC's programs or to find out how to help, call 706-629-7283.