Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb, File

There are always plenty of ways to help at the Voluntary Action Center.

Right now, the VAC is asking for help for its seniors' Spring Box. The VAC wants to sponsor 100 seniors across Gordon County. To do so, they are asking for volunteer drivers to help deliver boxes and donations to fill the boxes.

