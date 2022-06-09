There's always plenty to keep an eye out for at the Voluntary Action Center.
Right now, VAC is seeking volunteers to help with its senior Christmas boxes. They are seeking individuals, churches, businesses, families, or any organization interested to help provide 100 of a designated item, one for each box. Items include toothpaste, word search books, calendars, $5 fast food gift cards, coffee, and others.
They are also seeking volunteers to help deliver their Christmas gift and meal boxes. VAC would also like to continue its senior boxes throughout 2023 with themed quarterly boxes to help local seniors.
There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at the VAC's location on 343 S Wall Street. Those interested can also call 706-629-7283 or email Stacy Long at stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
Currently, the VAC Community Kitchen is also looking for several kinds of food items.
The kitchen needs canned green vegetables including turnip greens, mixed greens, asparagus, and spinach (excluding green beans), canned tomatoes (diced, whole, crushed, pureed, paste, or sauce), canned potatoes (whole, sliced, or diced), pasta (including spaghetti, spaghetti-o's, ravioli, and others) except for macaroni, and bottled water.
The Community Kitchen serves hot meals for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and hot dinner on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. The food pantry operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to those at or below 180% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, once every 30 days.
This month, the June Tag Sale is in full force. White tags denote 25% off, blue tags are 50% off, and yellow tags are 75% off. On Friday, June 17 there will be a summer sale with everything 75% off.
All purchases go to help provide hot meals and grocery items as well as other assistance to Gordon County residents needing those services.
VAC is also hiring a part-time associate for its thrift store for Saturdays. Those 16 years of age or older are encouraged to apply in-person at the VAC Thrift Store.