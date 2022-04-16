The Voluntary Action Center needs community help to keep its facilities stocked as it provides support to those in need.
Right now, the VAC community kitchen and food pantry need extra food in their stockpile. At this time, they are asking for fresh, canned, or dried fruit, canned or fresh potatoes, powdered or evaporated milk, and canned tuna.
Other donations, including unwanted items, are also welcome. All donations stay in Gordon County to fund the VAC’s programs.
The Community Kitchen serves hot lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and dinner on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. These meals are free, and there are no guidelines for who can be served.
The food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This service is available to those who are at or below 180% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
The thrift store will see a Spring 75% off sale on Friday, April 22. Throughout April the VAC will have a tag sale, where tags on merchandise will denote items that are 25%, 50%, or 75% off.
The VAC is also excited to host its first annual Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament at the end of the month, on Tuesday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calhoun Bowling Center. All bowling slots for the event are filled, but the public is welcome to come support their favorite team. A silent auction will also be held for those present.