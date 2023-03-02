Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb, File

There's always plenty of things to do at the Voluntary Action Center to help Gordon County residents in need.

The VAC is looking for help with its Senior Spring Box. They are looking to sponsor 100 seniors across Gordon County. Right now, the VAC is looking for donations of items as well as volunteer delivery drivers for their delivery date of April 15. For more information, call 706-629-7283 or email reba.moss@voluntaryactioncenter.org.

