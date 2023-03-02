There's always plenty of things to do at the Voluntary Action Center to help Gordon County residents in need.
The VAC is looking for help with its Senior Spring Box. They are looking to sponsor 100 seniors across Gordon County. Right now, the VAC is looking for donations of items as well as volunteer delivery drivers for their delivery date of April 15. For more information, call 706-629-7283 or email reba.moss@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
They are also looking for those to sponsor and support their Strike Out Hunger bowling tournament. That tournament helps fund their hunger and homeless outreach programs. The tournament will take place Tuesday, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call the VAC or email stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The VAC will be offering free financial education classes, presented by Truist, on the fourth Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the VAC's 343 S Wall Street location. Classes are offered in both English and Spanish. Parents wishing to apply for the annual Christmas Program must attend one class to be eligible.
This month, the VAC is asking for donations of potatoes and pasta for their Community Kitchen. Canned potatoes, instant potatoes, dry pasta, and pasta sauce are all on the organization's wishlist.
Other ways to support the VAC include visiting their thrift store. Their March tag sale is in effect - blue tags are 25% off, yellow tags are 50% off, and orange tags are 75% off. Their March 75% off sale will take place Friday, March 24, where patrons can get 75% off everything.
Those who spend at least $25 at the thrift store in March will be entered into a drawing for 75% off and a free VAC t-shirt.