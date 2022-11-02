There’s always ways to help those in need with the Voluntary Action Center.
The VAC will kick off its Fired Up Food Drive Monday, Nov. 7. Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools will be collecting canned goods for the VAC’s food pantry. Last year, schools managed to collect 8,565 items for the VAC.
Suggestions of items to donate include:
Canned vegetables♦ , including mixed veggies, sauerkraut, and turnip greens
Canned beans♦ , including black, kidney, garbanzo, pinto, butter, and lima beans
Canned peas♦ , such as sweet, crowder, or black-eyed
Potatoes♦ , either canned or instant
Tomatoes♦ , diced, crushed, whole, sauce, or paste
Canned soups
Canned pasta
Canned proteins♦ like tuna, spam, and Vienna sausages.
Those items go directly to the VAC’s community kitchen and food pantry, which provide hot meals and groceries at no cost. The VAC has distributed 51,000 food items so far in 2022.
The food drive runs through November 11 and the winning class will net a pizza party prize.
Those interested in helping out with the VAC’s senior Christmas boxes can find an opportunity to help by delivering boxes to seniors in need on Saturday, December 3. Anyone who wants to help can call the Voluntary Action Center Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 706-629-7283.
Helpers are also still needed for Operation Happy Christmas, which provides toys and a Christmas meal to families in need this holiday season. Families are still available to be sponsored! Those interested can call the VAC or email stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
There are also plenty of deals at the VAC’s Thrift Store. Right now, VAC t-shirts are available for $15. All proceeds stay in Gordon County to help support the VAC’s many outreach programs. Anyone who comes into the thrift store wearing a VAC t-shirt will be entered into a monthly drawing for a 75% off punch card.
The Thrift Store is also continuing its monthly tag sale. Items tagged with red tags are 25% off, blue tags are 50% off, and yellow tags are 75% off. Their next 75% off sale, which knocks 75% off shoppers’ entire orders, will take place Friday, December 2. That sale excludes the new VAC t-shirts.
The Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The VAC is located at 343 S. Wall St. For more information, visit voluntaryactioncenter.org.