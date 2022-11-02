Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

 Cat Webb

There’s always ways to help those in need with the Voluntary Action Center.

The VAC will kick off its Fired Up Food Drive Monday, Nov. 7. Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools will be collecting canned goods for the VAC’s food pantry. Last year, schools managed to collect 8,565 items for the VAC.

