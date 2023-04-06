Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall St.

There's always plenty of ways to help at the Voluntary Action Center, and this month is no different.

It's that time of year again: the Voluntary Action Center is gearing up for its Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament. That tournament is open to all ages and takes place Tuesday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Calhoun Bowling Alley.

