There's always plenty of ways to help at the Voluntary Action Center, and this month is no different.
It's that time of year again: the Voluntary Action Center is gearing up for its Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament. That tournament is open to all ages and takes place Tuesday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Calhoun Bowling Alley.
Each bowler will get a t-shirt and goody bag alongside a meal from the Varsity Food Truck. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the highest-scoring team and a $100 prize will go to the best-dressed team. Trophies will be awarded to the second and third place scorers. During the event, attendees will also have the option to purchase raffle tickets and bit on silent auction items.
Right now, the VAC's Community Kitchen has a couple of food items that they need for the month of April. They are asking for coffee pods as well as several breakfast items such as cereal, granola bars, grits, and oatmeal.
Hot meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 4:45 to 6 p.m. for dinner. Lunch meals are dine-in, and dinner can be served dine-in or to go. There are no guidelines or criteria to qualify for a free meal.
The VAC will also be continuing their partnership with Truist to offer monthly financial education classes for those who are interested. Those are open to anyone, and take place on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. These classes are available in both English and Spanish. Parents must attend one class for the VAC's Annual Christmas Program.
Three volunteers have been spotlighted by the VAC for the month of March: Max Parrott was named Volunteer of the Month, while Amy Wilson and Barbara Bell were spotlighted for their service to the organization and the community.
The VAC has also announced it will deliver its Senior Spring Boxes to local seniors next weekend, on Saturday, April 15. Those contain donated goods of all kinds to help local seniors in need. Any last-minute donations need to be in by April 7.
Finally, the VAC thrift store continues its tag sale. This month, red tags are 25% off, blue tags are 50% off, and yellow tags are 75% off. On Friday, April 21, everything will be 75% off. Anyone who spends $25 in the month of April will be entered into a drawing for a 75% off coupon and a VAC t-shirt.