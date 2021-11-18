Christmas is rapidly approaching, and the Voluntary Action Center is ready to help.
Operation Happy Christmas, the VAC's initiative to provide toys and clothes to low income families, is well underway. That doesn't mean it's too late to sign up, however.
Sign-ups for Operation Happy Christmas run until Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. or until spots fill up, meaning that families at or below 140% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines can still sign up. To qualify, parents or guardians must take either two classes or one class and a school conference.
Along with Christmas goodies for the kids, the family also gets a meal box and a gift certificate to a local grocery store. Operation Happy Christmas is in partnership with AdventHealth EMS.
For low-income seniors, the VAC has a senior Christmas program as well. Sign-ups for that program last through November with boxes delivered Dec. 4. There are around 20 spots left, according to Executive Director Stacy Long.
Calhoun First United Methodist Church and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Group have teamed up with the VAC to help provide a gift full of items to help ease minds this holiday season.
Offerings include meal boxes, gift certificates to a local grocery store, and gift boxes. To qualify, seniors must be 60 and older and fall at or below 140% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.