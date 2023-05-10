The Voluntary Action Center recently held its second annual Strike Out Hunger bowling tournament. The fundraiser drew in plenty of sponsors and competitors, vying for top scores and best-dressed accolades.
The team from T&M Construction won first place, Cedar Mill Mortgage with their Friday Night Lights theme won second place, and Gilbert Heating & Air with Hawaii Five-O inspired outfits took third place. The winner for Best Team Theme was North Georgia National Bank, dressed as the Golden Girls.
That tournament brought in $22,474 for the VAC, which will be used to fund their programs. Those programs serve local residents in need by providing showers, laundry, hot food, and a food bank.
Those looking to help at the VAC in other ways have plenty of options, as well.
Right now, the VAC’s Community Kitchen is looking for food donations. This month, they’re asking for donations of fruit (canned or fresh), bread, and cheese.
The Community Kitchen serves meals twice daily Monday through Friday, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Anyone in need can come get a hot meal; no proof of income is required.
Those shopping at the VAC’s thrift store are also providing needed funds to their programs, and can get a pretty good deal, too.
During the May tag sale, items with green tags are 25% off, red tags are 50% off, and blue tags are 75% off. They’re also holding a Memorial Day sale, with everything 75% off, on Friday, May 19. On top of that, everyone who spends more than $25 in the month of May will be entered into a drawing for a 75% off coupon and a VAC T-shirt.
Finally, the VAC will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.