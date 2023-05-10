Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center recently held its second annual Strike Out Hunger bowling tournament. The fundraiser drew in plenty of sponsors and competitors, vying for top scores and best-dressed accolades.

The team from T&M Construction won first place, Cedar Mill Mortgage with their Friday Night Lights theme won second place, and Gilbert Heating & Air with Hawaii Five-O inspired outfits took third place. The winner for Best Team Theme was North Georgia National Bank, dressed as the Golden Girls.

