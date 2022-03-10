The Voluntary Action Center is once again asking for community assistance to keep their pantry and laundry facility stocked.
The food pantry and community kitchen need items to help prepare and distribute meals. The VAC is asking for canned diced or whole tomatoes, bottled water, canned or fresh potatoes, and canned peas of several varieties including sweet, black-eyed, crowded, and field peas.
VAC is also asking for help in keeping their laundry and shower facility stocked. These facilities help local homeless people to take a shower and wash up to two loads of clothing by providing detergents, toiletries, and facilities. The VAC is low on laundry pods, dryer sheets, and zipper bags.
Items can be donated to the VAC at their office at 343 S. Wall St., and those interested in donating monetarily can do so online at voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The VAC also reminds individuals that new items appear in their thrift store daily thanks to generous donations. Those interested in donating can bring clothing. Proceeds go back into the Hunger and Homeless Prevention Programs at the VAC.
A couple of sales are also on the way at the VAC. The thrift store will offer 75% off of your entire purchase on Thursday, March 17. VAC is also holding its March tag sale, where different color tags signify a discount. Orange tags are 25% off, purple tags 50%, and white tags 75%.
The VAC thrift store and donation areas are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit voluntaryactioncenter.org.