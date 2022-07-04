For those who are itching to help out this month, there are plenty of ways to do so at the Voluntary Action Center.
VAC is still seeking out volunteers to help with its senior Christmas boxes. They are seeking individuals, churches, businesses, families, or any organization interested to help provide 100 of a designated item, one for each box. Items include toothpaste, word search books, calendars, $5 fast food gift cards, coffee, and others.
They are also seeking volunteers to help deliver their Christmas gift and meal boxes. VAC would also like to continue its senior boxes throughout 2023 with themed quarterly boxes to help local seniors.
There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at the VAC’s location on 343 S Wall Street. Those interested can also call 706-629-7283 or email Stacy Long at stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The VAC's Community Kitchen is looking for several specific items to be donated.
The kitchen needs chicken (legs, tenders, or canned), beef (ground, stew meat, or roast), pork (chops, ribs, or ground), canned carrots, and canned green vegetables such as turnips, spinach, and kale.
The thrift store has kicked off its July tag sale. All items with purple tags are 25% off, white tags are 50% off, and blue tags are 75% off. On Friday, July 29, the thrift store is holding its summer sale where everything is 75% off.
All sales from the thrift store go back into providing hot meals, groceries, and other help to needy residents of Gordon County.