Using a tree stand during deer season? Review safety tips

A Georgia hunter in a tree stand. 

 National Shooting Sports Foundation

While tree stands can provide hunters a great way to pursue deer, don’t overlook important safety precautions before using.

Most hunting incidents that occur are due to falls, or other safety issues, with tree stands. In fact, out of 36 incidents in 2021, 20 were tree stand use related, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

