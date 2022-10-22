Blood Assurance bus

The Blood Assurance Blood Brigade bus parked at an event in Calhoun.

 Blake Silvers, File

Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts.

Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distribution to more than 70 regional medical facilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In