Final preparations are underway for the upcoming Calhoun Woman's Club Sequoyah Ball.
Set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 209 On Wall Street venue inside the historic Fox Ford building, only a limited number of tickets remain available.
Originally scheduled for the end of March of last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling of the event themed "Written in the Stars." Along with new tickets purchased, tickets sold for last year's event will also be honored.
"We were all set to go and then the entire world shut down," organizer Sara Keys said.
A silent auction and hors d'oeuvre will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m. The event serves as a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations.
"Every 501(c)(3) in the county interested in applying can send in an application each year to be considered to receive the event proceeds," Keys said.
The Voluntary Action Center will be the recipient of the proceeds raised through this year's ball. Selection for a recipient of proceeds begins early in the planning process for each ball and is based on a points system.
"It's a lengthy process," organizer Miranda Bentley said.
To help raise those funds, all attendees will have a chance to snag a number of items at silent and live auctions.
"We'll have tools, artwork, baskets and gift cards from different downtown businesses," Bentley said. "It's a nice variety of different items."
Now in its fourth decade, the Sequoyah Ball hasn't always been an annual occurrence, according to Keys, but this year's will be the 28th time the Woman's Club has hosted the event.
"I think the first ball was in the early 80s," Keys said. "It hasn't been every year, but it was almost every year for a very long time."
Tickets are $75 and dress will be formal, black tie optional. Attendees will have access to a cash bar and will be entertained by live music.
"We'll have The Dexter Thomas Band, featuring India Galyean," Keys said.
Sponsors for this year's ball include Brumlow Corwin & Delashmit, AGC Pediatrics, Greater Community Bank and AdventHealth Gordon.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Sequoyah Ball, visit the Calhoun Woman's Club online at calhounwomansclub.org.