United Way of Gordon County will host its 29th annual Unity Run 5K Tuesday, Sept. 27.
This year’s new route will begin at the Depot, 109 S. King St., turn right onto Pine Street, right onto River Street, left again onto Oothcalooga Street, right onto the Highway 53 Spur, left again onto River Street at the traffic signal, right onto Second Avenue, the back to the Depot on South King Street.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the Kids Fun Run will take place at the Calhoun High School track, 355 S. River St., and at 5:30 p.m. the AdventHealth Feel Whole Stroll will start at the same location.
Unity Run 5K participants will depart from the Depot at 6:30 p.m.
The 1980s will be the theme for this year’s race, with prizes for best dressed individuals and most spirited large and small teams. According to organizers, there will be lots of sponsor tents and booths with giveaways on site.
Packet pick up options are as follows:
Sunday, Sept. 25♦ , from noon to 5 p.m., at Big Peach Running Co. in Cartersville.
Monday, Sept. 26♦ , from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot
Tuesday, Sept. 27♦ , from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot
Registration continues at gordoncountyunitedway.org online. The price is $25 per adult, $15 for students 11 to 18, $15 for Fun Run kids 6 to 10, and free for Fun Run kids 0-5. The price goes up to $35 on race day.