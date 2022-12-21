United Way of Gordon County thanks its 2022 donors

United Way of Gordon County would like to thank those individual donors, as well as campaign, small business circle, and event sponsors who have donated throughout the last year.
As we look back on what has been an amazing 2022, we wanted to take some time and simply say thank you. We are so grateful to all of our donors, workplace campaign businesses, community partners, Small Business Circle members, event sponsors, and all who donated their money, time, talents, resources, and more to help impact lives in Gordon County.
United Way of Gordon County has now served this community for 35 years and we are blown away by the compassion, generosity, and devotion the people here have for making a difference and giving back. We will continue to do our part as we move into 2023 and we hope you will join us on this journey and help us reach every single person in Gordon County next year.
To keep up with everything United Way, please follow us on social media @uwgordoncounty and sign up for our newsletter on our website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Our office will be closed from Dec. 22nd, until Jan. 3rd. You can reach us at info@gordoncountyunitedway.org and we will respond to all emails upon our return. Thank you Gordon County for a great year. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Individual Donors
Add and Connie Layson
Alan and Jackie Guyton
Allan and Melanie Webb
Amanda Ruddell
Angela Green
Beatriz Alvarez
Bob and Carol Nance, Mike, Nash, Robert and Christina Nance, Dean and Presley Hamilton, Dan &
Carrie Key and Janna, Cara, and Grace, Erin and Al Hill III, Al IV, and Caroline Hill
Bram De Bruyne
Brian and Jennifer Latour
Charles and Vickie Spence
Chris and Brittany Hayes
Christy Reeves
Crystal Boone
Daniel and Heather Hess
David or Amelia Jordan
Debra C. Owens
Dennis and Sharon Alexander
DJ Harrington
Dr. Ahn and Dr. Susan Kim
Dr. Amy Parker
Dr. James and Carol Gentry
Dr. Kafi Wilson
Dr. Melissa Kirby
Dr. Michele Taylor
Dr. Phil and Monica Gray
Ed and Jane Weldon
Gary and Lucia Eastham
Giles and Stephanie Jones
Ian Rutan
Haley and Pam Stephens
Jason Awtrey
Jeremy and Bekah Kirby
Jerry and Sally Poole
Jerry and Teri Carroll
Jim and Diane Rosencrance
Jim and Joan Clark
Joan B Smith
Jody Darby
Joe and Nelda Ragsdale
John Cross
Kevin Casey
Kimm and Beverly Primmer
Kristin and Ed Richardson
Kyle and Vivian Smith
Larry and Gwen Roye
Lawrence Neal Barton
Mark and Simone Ford
Marlene Hill
Mary Ann Owens
Mary E Bennett
Mary Smith
Matthew Blackstock
Mayra Montero
Michael Wilson
Michelle and Eric Ward
Patricia Stephens
Perry and Anne Vaughn
Randall and Crystal Boone
Ray Denmon
Rika Meyer
Robert Mathews
Shane Watson
Shyloh Chavez
Steve and Diane Robbins
Steve and Lynn Meade
Suzanne Roberts
Tera Wilson
Terry Rushing
Thomas and Patti Schwartz
Virgil and Caroline Waters
Wendy Taylor
Campaigns, Small Business Circle, and Event Sponsors