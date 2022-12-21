United Way of Gordon County thanks its 2022 donors
United Way of Gordon County

United Way of Gordon County would like to thank those individual donors, as well as campaign, small business circle, and event sponsors who have donated throughout the last year.

As we look back on what has been an amazing 2022, we wanted to take some time and simply say thank you. We are so grateful to all of our donors, workplace campaign businesses, community partners, Small Business Circle members, event sponsors, and all who donated their money, time, talents, resources, and more to help impact lives in Gordon County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In