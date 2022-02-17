Pircutred, from left, Jennifer Latour (United Way), Eric Dunkel (AdventHealth Gordon), Amanda Ruddell (North Georgia National Bank), Jason Awtrey (Shaw Industries), Add Layson (Community Volunteer), Matthew Blackstock (Engineered Floors), Chris Hayes (United Way), Suzanne Roberts (City of Calhoun), Julie Martin (United Way), Jody Darby (Mannington Commercial), and John Cross (Nourison).
Pictured, from left, Micheal Wilson (First Bank of Calhoun), David Repp (Mohawk Industries), Chris Hayes (United Way. Front Row L-R: Melissa Kirby (Shorter University), Jennifer Latour (United Way), Jason Awtrey (Shaw Industries), and Julie Martin (United Way).
Contributed
United Way of Gordon County has met its 2022 Campaign Goal of $750,000.
"I am so thankful to everyone who gives to United Way," United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour said. "We want to ensure that needs are continuing to be met in our community, and we could not do that without our donors and area companies' running annual United Way campaigns. I am proud of United Way's mission, and to be a part of a caring team. Julie and Chris, thank you for living out the United Way credo every day, and for sharing your talents with others."
United Way annually impacts the education, basic needs, and health of more than 30,000 people in the community. Our mission is simple: "To Change Lives, Connect Community, and Challenge Donors to LIVE UNITED."
Because of your donation to United Way of Gordon County, we're able to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community. Over 70 United Way volunteers annually analyze the needs of the community, making sure your gift meets the most critical needs in the most efficient and effective way.
United Way has a committed board of directors and financially supports 18 local non-profits to ensure that your funds are put to the highest and best use.
We are thankful to play a part in changing lives in Gordon County.