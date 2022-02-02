United Way debuts new 'Casino Night' fundraising event

United Way of Gordon County has launched a new spring event - Casino Night.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 19 starting at 7 p.m. at the Lotus Venue, 100 Peters St. Suite 37. The event boasts professional casino tables and games, as well as photo ops, hors d'oeurvres, alcoholic drinks, raffles, and prizes.
Tickets are $125 per person, which includes $500 in chips, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, a gift, and access to all of the games. Additional chips, raffle tickets, and drinks will also be available for purchase. Entry is restricted to those who are 21 years of age or older.
United Way is also seeking out sponsors for the event. Currently, Mohawk Industries, First Bank of Calhoun, Starr Mathews, Synovus Bank, and North Georgia National Bank are listed as sponsors.
Sponsorship levels include:
Casino Royale Event Sponsor: $5,000
Includes signage at the entrance, signage on bar and food area, signage on casino tables, social media recognition before and after the event, speaking opportunity at the event, 10 complimentary event tickets, $2,000 in extra chips, VIP sit down the table, and special thank you gift.
Jackpot Sponsor: $3,000
Includes signage on bar and food area, signage on casino tables, recognition at event, social media recognition before and after the event, 8 complimentary event tickets, $1,000 in extra chips, and special thank you gift.
High Roller Sponsor: $2,000
Includes signage on a casino table, recognition at event, social media recognition, 6 complimentary event tickets, $500 in extra chips, and special thank you gift.
Blackjack Sponsor: $1,000
Blackjack table sponsor with logo/name on the table, recognition at event, social media recognition, and 4 complimentary event tickets.
Ace Sponsor: $500
Includes signage on casino tables and 2 complimentary event tickets.