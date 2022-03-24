Prior to 2015 trout season officially began thirty minutes before sunrise on the last Saturday in March but now the season is open year round.
The Department of Natural Resources changed to year round trout fishing but their first seasonal stocking of the streams still remains as before with trout being put into streams during the week of the historic “opening day”. As you are reading this it is almost certain that the stocking trucks are making their way to the final creeks on their list.
Whirling Disease and IHNV
Last August the trout hatcheries at Buford and Summerville found whirling disease as well as Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis Virus in trout in their raceways. Both these diseases can be deadly to trout but are not known to be harmful to humans. At the March Georgia TU Council meeting Anthony Rayburn of the DNR Fisheries Division gave an update on how his department dealt with the problem.
The first thing that happened was getting rid of the eight hundred thousand fish that were at the hatcheries. The state had invested not only thousands of dollars in obtaining, growing, feeding the fish but disposing of the fish in a way that prevents the spread of disease was also costly. That was not enough. All the buildings, raceways, sidewalks, gates and equipment including trucks had to be totally sterilized to prevent possible re-contamination.
The DNR then contacted the National Fish Hatchery and purchased fish for this years’ stocking and also obtained eggs for growing fish for next years’ stocking. This supply of fish and eggs were tested several times to make sure that they were not contaminated. Tests are continuing on a regular basis. There are major costs involved with all that was done, but this expense is not being passed on to Georgia fishermen. A way for individuals to help offset these expenses is to buy a trout license plate for your vehicle because part of the money goes directly to the DNR. Anthony stated that the fish now in the hatcheries have great appetite and that most of the 650,000 fish to be stocked this year will be nine to ten inch fish.
A fishing story from TU member Jody Fincher
On an overcast and cold the morning Steve Thacker and I headed to Amicalola Creek for a little fishing in the delayed harvest area. The wind was calm as if it was holding its breath in anticipation of rain to come later that afternoon. We hoped to get in about 5 to 6 hours of fishing before the rain would start. I've never been to the Amicalola before and I was surprised! It seemed like a hop skip and jump to get there. Along with good conversation and solving all the world's; problems it was a quick trip.
We fished at the handicapped platforms that had some good holes as it was too cold for us old men to wade even though there were some brave or "stupid" souls in the creek. Steve started using a red plastic worm and I was using a Trout Magnet. On his’ fourth cast Steve hooked one and as he brought it in closer we realized it was a good fish. It was a 16 inch trout. That was a good start to the day.
I switched to a Mepps spinner and Steve put on a Joe's Fly. Steve caught another small one then I hooked one about the same size. It quieted down for awhile so we changed locations and the action started again. We got hung up on rocks a few times and had to retie but we ended up catching four more with a Panther Martin and a few colored worms. The rain started moving in so we called it a day. There were not that many fish caught but enough to keep us excited. We had a good day on a pretty stream. I will go back!
Delayed Harvest in Georgia
Portions of the Toccoa River, the Chattahoochee River, Amicalola Creek and Smith Creek are delayed harvest streams. These streams have catch-and- release regulations from November 1-May 14 and are stocked monthly by WRD and other partner agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and South Carolina DNR. Only artificial, unscented lures and flies can be used in delayed harvest areas. Check the Go Fish Georgia website for details.
New State record fish
On March 19, Rachel Harrison of Adairsville caught a Longnose Gar in the Coosa River near Rome. The fish weighed 31lb, 2 oz, and replaces the 2013 record (30lb, 13 oz), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Dream Trip winner
The winner of the grand prize Fishing trip to Idaho was Margaret, Peg, Jones. The winners of the fifteen runner- up prizes are listed on the Georgia TU website. georgiatu.org