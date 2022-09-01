Georgia Department of Public Safety

The Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division are urging motorists to practice safe driving habits this weekend as they travel to celebrate Labor Day, the last summer holiday. The holiday travel period begins Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, September 6, at 11:59 p.m.

“The Labor Day holiday signals the end of the summer travel season, and travelers will use the extended weekend to take their final summer trips,” said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Celebrations across the state will increase traffic on our highways. We encourage all drivers to practice safe driving habits to make it to their destinations and back home safely.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In