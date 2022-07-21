On July 20, Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognized a trio of private citizens for deeds of good citizenship, coming to the rescue of others, and aiding the Sheriff’s Office.

Ms. Heather Goss of Calhoun, was recognized for her creditable service in helping to locate a missing Gordon County man in late May as well as “protecting his financial assets”. Ms. Goss helped investigating detectives track and located the missing man, who was found in the metropolitan Atlanta area, and who’d been in danger of being financially victimized.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription