Training sessions set for CASA volunteers in Gordon

After 20 years of serving children and youth in the Gordon area, Advocates for Children has now been requested by the Gordon Juvenile Court System to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates services for more than 100 area children.
“The court system wanted a proven system to ensure 100% of eligible children in foster care will be assigned a CASA,” said Rachel Castillo, President of Advocates for Children.
The Cartersville-based program has been providing Gordon children with services through their Runaway and Homeless Youth Program, Safe Place and Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter. The CASA program will be an additional program to help secure the best outcomes for children in Gordon. In 2019 Advocates added the RISE program to serve homeless youth ages 18-24.
“In 2021 we want to demonstrate a further commitment to Gordon County by bringing our widely recognized CASA program to support children and youth in the Foster Care (Child Welfare) in the county," Castillo said. “Being a Court Appointed Special Advocate is not only a rewarding experience but also life-changing for children who need a caring adult to intervene on their behalf. Our CASA volunteers provide a source of support for children in foster care and are a vital part of the process to move these children to a safe and permanent home.”
Beginning June 2 at NorthPointe Church in Adairsville, CASA will offer an 8-week training opportunity for anyone seeking to become a CASA Volunteer. The training sessions will prepare new volunteers to assess a child’s situation by talking to individuals closely connected to the child and then making recommendations in the child’s best interest to the court. CASAs are vital to the outcome of children in the foster care system, according to Castillo.
The numbers of children in need of support are rising. Castillo says about 60% of children going into foster care are victims of drug and alcohol abuse, a heartbreaking statistic.
“We need CASA volunteers with strong communication skills, compassion for children and ability to be objective,” Castillo said.
Typically, Dept. of Family and Children’s Services caseworkers have such an extensive caseload that their time with each child is limited. CASA volunteers can invest time in observing, interviewing and researching what and who will best serve the children.
“CASA volunteers are the support and the voice for the children we serve,” Castillo explained. Abused or neglected children can have multiple DFCS case managers and even multiple foster family placements. The one constant and stable presence in their lives is their CASA volunteers. “The relationship is valuable in so many ways.”
The qualifications are simple. In addition to deep compassion for children, volunteers must be 21 or older and undergo a background check. In addition, a 40-hour training program prepares prospects for a wide array of situations and guides them in managing the process.
Each day, Georgia has an average of 33 confirmed cases of child abuse. That devastating figure is indicative of a broad spectrum problem that stems from drug and alcohol abuse, anger, a family history of abuse and other issues. CASA volunteers can help children navigate the foster system in an effort to find safe and stable homes.
While the training will equip volunteers to help transform the lives of children who need trusted adults, it also enhances the person volunteering, Castillo explained. “Helping an at-risk child is life-changing for the child, but it’s also life-changing for the volunteer. We can’t put into words the impact this volunteer program is making.”
For details on the training program, call Scott Sherwin at 770-386-1060, ext. 241 or email scott@advochild.org.