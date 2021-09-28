The Harris Arts Center’s youngest patrons continue to enjoy monthly educational activities, Toddler Friday classes are designed for ages one to four, and meet on the second Friday of the month from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Retired educators and Calhoun natives, Sara Hare and Heather DeFoor have more than 40 years of experience in Gordon county classrooms and are now sharing their enthusiasm with toddlers at the Harris Arts Center. Planned activities introduce children to story time, hands-on art projects, music and sensory activities.
Toddler Friday will meet three more times this year – Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Non-member pricing is $7 per session for the first child and $5 for each additional child.
Members are offered the discounted price of $5 for each child. Registration is required as space is limited to 15 children and ONE adult per child. For more information or to register, call 706-629-2599.