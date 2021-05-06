Toddler Friday returns to the Harris Arts Center

Toddler Friday is back at the Harris Arts Center, 212 South Wall St.
Retired educators, Sara Hare and Heather DeFoor, are back as the instructors of Toddler Friday.
Calhoun natives Sara and Heather have more than 40 years of experience in Gordon County classrooms.
Toddler Friday classes are designed for ages one to four, and meet on the second Friday of the month from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Children are exposed to story time, hands-on art projects, music and sensory activities.
Non-member pricing is $7 per session for the first child and $5 for each additional child. Members are offered the discounted price of $5 for each child. Space is limited to 15 children and one adult per child. Registration is required and adults will be required to wear a mask.
For more information or to register, call 706-629-2599.