The NCAA basketball tournament is going on now. It is known as March Madness. There are 68 teams playing.
Many of the teams are expected to be in the tournament every year. While others are just happy to be there this time. Most of them are ready to play, but only a handful actually think that they have a chance to win.
After each game they interview the players. The winning team is always very happy as expected.
What do you expect the losing team to say? You know they are sad, unhappy, disappointed, and are hurt.
The fact is that 67 teams will end their season with a loss. Only one team will end with a win.
There are other times in life like this. When there is an accident, a fire, or other tragedy the media want to interview the people involved. What do you expect them to say? Like the losing team after the game, they are sad, unhappy, and hurt.
Emotions are like a roller coaster. They quickly go up and down. It takes time for them to settle down. The interviewer wants immediate answers. The question is do they really care? They seem to just want the story.
The true answer is understood after some time. The question is, what is the truth?
The players will feel better a week later. The person in the story will know a week later what they need to do.
The media is gone in a week. They have forgotten all about those people.
What is the difference for the Christian? The Christian knows that God always cares, and is there for you.
He knows you are hurting, and cares about your feelings, now and a week from now. And that is what you expect.