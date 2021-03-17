This weekend the time changed. The time change is always hard on people. It always causes confusion. And everybody takes awhile to get used to the new time.
Some people get mad and complain. They seem to be griping all the time. Other people take it in stride, and just go about their life as normal.
Change is always hard to take. Most people do not want anything to change. Others seem to want everything to change.
Sometimes change is progress. Other times change just seems to be made to make change. And sometimes change is made to make someone happy, while others are going to be unhappy.
The word that comes to mind is attitude. What is your attitude toward anything? Your attitude can make a difference when it comes to change.
When changes happen around your house, your parents usually try to explain why they happened. The same should be true in your school, at a job, and in the world in general.
If there are good reasons, you should accept them and go on with your life. If they are not good reasons, you should be expected to question the changes.
This is true in your city, your country, and your world. Some changes are big enough to cause trouble. The difference is in how people deal with it.
When a person becomes a Christian, their life changes. These changes affect them, and the world around them. Usually God makes big changes to their way of life, and their attitude.
The changes in their life sometimes cause them to lose friends. Some people do not want to be around the new person. You see the Christian has a different standard. They will no longer
be happy doing some of the things that they used to do. They choose to be happy with the new changed person.
Have you changed? Has your attitude changed? Has your world changed? Trust God to make the right changes, as He knows what is best for you.