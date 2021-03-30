Last Sunday was called, Palm Sunday. It represents a special day for Christians.
It is called a triumphal entry for Jesus. Triumph means to win. The Jewish people thought that it was the beginning of a kingdom for them. They cheered for Jesus as he entered the city. They put
palm frons down to honor him. The disciples and other believers also thought it was a great occasion.
The sad part is that a week later Jesus was the object of their anger. The Roman leaders put Jesus to death on the cross. The Jewish religious leaders led the crowd to demand his death.
Jesus death on the cross is acknowledged today by all people who study the history. The religious leaders thought that this was the end of the story.
For Christians, this is the hard part to understand. But the good news is that the story continues.
Easter Sunday is a time of celebration. It is a time to remember that Jesus rose from the grave. He came alive. He won.
All kinds of things were done to try to get people to believe that He did not rise from the grave. But the soldiers they put there to guard the tomb, were the witnesses to prove that he did come alive.
If you believe the Bible, it is clear why and how all these things happened. If you do not believe or question the Bible, it is hard to understand.
Easter is a good time to decide what you believe. Will you look into the subject? This could be a special week for you. You can accept the truth, and celebrate with those that believe.
And then appreciate God’s love for you. And receive true joy, and peace.