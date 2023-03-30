Three Gordon County restaurants featured in Savor Georgia Food Guide

The Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce that three of our local restaurants, Calhoun Coffee Company Bar & Grill, Yellow Jacket Drive-In, and Bowman’s Restaurant, are highlighted in the inaugural issue of Savor Georgia magazine.

This annual publication, launched by Atlanta Magazine, is a definitive guide to Georgia’s food and drink scene and will serve as a valuable resource for visitors across the southeast.

