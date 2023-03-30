Three Gordon County restaurants featured in Savor Georgia Food Guide

The Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce that three of our local restaurants, Calhoun Coffee Company Bar & Grill, Yellow Jacket Drive-In, and Bowman’s Restaurant, are highlighted in the inaugural issue of Savor Georgia magazine.
This annual publication, launched by Atlanta Magazine, is a definitive guide to Georgia’s food and drink scene and will serve as a valuable resource for visitors across the southeast.
On Thursday, March 30th, Mary Derzis, an Account Executive for Atlanta Magazine, joined Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, Jill Repp, to reveal and celebrate the award-winning restaurants. They were accompanied by Kathy Johnson, Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer, Scope Denmon, 2023 Chamber Board Chairman, as well as members of the Chamber Board of Directors and elected officials on an exclusive taste and tour event.
Savor Georgia magazine named Calhoun Coffee Company’s Breakfast Rice one of “50 Dishes You Must Try," The Yellow Jacket Drive-In made their list of Top 10 Burger Joints in Georgia. Bowman’s Restaurant was selected as one of ten Classic restaurants from across the state. The Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau encourages everyone to stop by these award-winning restaurants to congratulate them and see for yourself why they are the best of the best in Georgia.
The Savor Georgia magazine hit the shelves this week. Visit the Gordon County Chamber for your copy.