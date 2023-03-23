Growing up the son of a worship pastor, church runs in Drew Startup’s blood — but ministry wasn’t always the career of choice for the Meadowdale Baptist Church pastor.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Startup’s father’s work in ministry had meant a childhood spent in Jacksonville, Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In