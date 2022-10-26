The teacher who never gave up

The young student sat on the piano bench, her toes barely reaching the sustain pedals.
Her patient teacher behind her counted along, encouraging her to keep her eyes on the page. The notes danced together; the piece more difficult than the girl had anticipated. The teacher slowly, methodically, demonstrated how to separate the hands and play each part one at a time. Together, the duo marched forward across the keys, counting and holding as the sound began to blend into a recognizable tune, “Lean on me, when you’re not strong.”
Janet Abernathy has been a piano teacher over the entire course of her 40-year career after falling in love with teaching music as a 14-year-old. From teaching preschoolers, all the way through adulthood, Abernathy has always found a way to spark a joy for music in each of her students. Her music is her passion, and her students give her purpose each morning as she cleans off her keyboard’s keys between each lesson in her home in Calhoun.
While on a family vacation in April 2021, Abernathy felt stabbing pain in her stomach. She had felt discomfort for about a month but hadn’t sought medical care until it became unbearable during her drive home from Florida. She checked into AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Department where she received a panel of tests. Fellowship-trained surgical oncologist Craig Box, MD, told Abernathy she had an almost complete blockage in her colon and would need surgery right away. Within hours, Abernathy was wheeled back to the OR for surgery.
After she woke up, Abernathy learned that Dr. Box had removed two and a half feet of her colon, and the tests confirmed it was cancerous. Together with the cancer team at AdventHealth Gordon, Abernathy began her new routine of treatments, testing and doctors’ appointments. AdventHealth Gordon’s nurse navigator walked Abernathy through what to expect and helped her organize and schedule appointments and logistics, easing the burden of knowing what to do next.
During this time of uncertainty, Abernathy relied on her faith and family for strength. She prayed every day for God to save her life as she dealt with sleepless nights and side effects from treatment. Abernathy continued her piano lessons, relieved for a distraction from her cancer diagnosis.
Throughout the summer of 2021, Abernathy felt as if she spent more time at the hospital than she did at home. The chemo affected every part of her body while it fought the cancer. As she began to lose her hair, she was shocked when she looked into the mirror.
“I would turn the lights down low and put on a wig. My husband told me ‘I love you even if you never get any more hair on your head. I know what you look like, and I love you for who you are.’ My daughter said the same thing, and it made me feel a little better,” said Abernathy.
The chemotherapy wore her out physically and kept her awake at night. She felt like she had the flu and her decreasing appetite led to rapid weight loss.
“I didn’t think I could handle much more of the chemo. It was just so much. My mouth and fingers felt like they had frostbite; I felt sick all the time and couldn’t eat,” said Abernathy.
Abernathy continued receiving chemotherapy at the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center until November 2021. Although the physical aches continued, Abernathy discovered extraordinary strength through her support network of her husband Byron, daughter Brooklin, sister Melba and niece Anita. Her family took turns sitting next to her during every appointment or treatment. Cancer team psychotherapist Elizabeth Dial, MS, LPC, NCC, visited Abernathy during infusions and counseled her through the life-changing and emotional weight of her cancer diagnosis.
“Dealing with cancer is a battlefield of the mind,” said Dial. “Our culture tells us to push through the pain, but we have to pay attention to it and face it. I intentionally provide a safe, emotional space for patients to be real and transparent and to let go the layers of pain that they’re feeling.”
Abernathy continued teaching piano lessons to her students, up to 75 lessons a week. She was grateful for the respect her students’ families gave her to keep her safe from germs and sickness while undergoing treatment. Parents didn’t bring their children to lessons if they had a sniffle or any exposure to illness. Abernathy was moved at their concern for her health and encouraged by her students to keep going, keep fighting.
She needed every ounce of that mental fortitude because after a visit to her OB/GYN physician in December, she received the devastating news that she was at risk for uterine cancer and subsequent testing confirmed it. Abernathy was stunned. All the fighting she had been doing for nearly a year felt senseless. Abernathy didn’t know if she had much energy left to start the process all over again. Further testing showed that the cancer was unrelated to the colon cancer and fortunately, treatable with surgery and a new round of chemotherapy.
Together, Abernathy’s cancer team in Chattanooga and AdventHealth Gordon consulted to find the best treatment plan for her. She had a hysterectomy in late February 2022 and had her lymph nodes removed as well. Her care team, led by AdventHealth Gordon oncologist Mayur Mody, MD, worked with her delicate immune system, adjusting dosing and treatments to respond to side effects and hemoglobin fluctuations.
Today, Abernathy is still receiving cancer treatments. Throughout the pandemic and her cancer journey, she continued teaching piano lessons, virtually at times, with a radiant smile and pink lipstick. Abernathy keeps a treasure chest of cards of hope and encouragement from her loved ones and students, and these words uplift her heart and give her the perseverance to keep moving. One card reads, “We need you. God put you here to teach me.” Abernathy told her student with a sparkle in her eye, “I’m not going anywhere.”
Abernathy is convinced God placed her on this earth to bring light and the inspiration of music to others. Just like her students, Abernathy knows that with enough support around her, practice and persistence, she can finish this battle stronger than ever.